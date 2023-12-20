Medical Specialty Bags Market Size Expected To Reach $10.25 Billion By 2028

The Business Research Company's Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The medical specialty bags market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Report 2024 is an all-encompassing source of information covering every aspect of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical specialty bags market size is anticipated to reach $10.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the medical specialty bags market is attributed to reaching $10.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. North America region is anticipated to secure the largest medical specialty bags market share. Key players in the medical specialty bags market include Pall Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Baxter International Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Terumo Corporation.

Medical Specialty Bags Market Segments

• By Product: Intravenous Fluid Bags, Ostomy Bags, Sterile Packaging Bags, Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Bags (CAPD), Anesthesia And Resuscitation Bags, Other Products

• By Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compounds, Polyolefins, Other Materials

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global medical specialty bags market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical specialty bags refer to a category of specialized bags or pouches that are used in the medical field for various purposes. These bags are generally used in hospitals to keep blood stored in sterile conditions and to provide patients with nourishment during operations and other crucial situations.

