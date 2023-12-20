Vanadium Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vanadium Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The vanadium market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.”
The vanadium market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.32 billion in 2023 to $2.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to steel and alloy production, battery technologies, urbanization and infrastructure growth, renewable energy.The vanadium market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the vanadium market is due to the expansion of large-scale energy storage technologies. North America region is expected to hold the largest vanadium market share. Major players in the vanadium market include Glencore PLC, HBIS GROUP Co. Ltd., China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, EVRAZ PLC, Essel Mining & Industries Limited.

Vanadium Market Segments
• By Type: Vanadium Pentoxide, Vanadium Ferrovanadium, Aluminum-Vanadium Alloys, Vanadium Chemicals, Other Types
• By Production Process: Aluminothermic Reduction Technique, Silicon Reduction Technique
• By Application: Iron And Steel, Chemical, Titanium Alloys, Other Applications
• By End-user: Automotive, Chemical, Energy Storage, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global vanadium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vanadium is a metallic element obtained from minerals as a light-gray powder with a silvery luster or as a ductile metal and they have low neutron-absorbing properties. Vanadium is often used as an alloying element in steel, imparting strength, toughness and corrosion resistance.

