Global Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Rotavirus Prophylaxis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rotavirus prophylaxis market size is predicted to reach the rotavirus prophylaxis market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.15 billion in 2023 to $9.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to vaccine access and equity, emerging rotavirus strains, r&d investments, public health preparedness.The rotavirus prophylaxis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the rotavirus prophylaxis market is due to funding from institutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest rotavirus prophylaxis market share. Major players in the rotavirus prophylaxis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Astra Zeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Segments

• By Treatment: Rotarix, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Oral Rehydration Fluid, Other Treatments

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route of Administrations

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global rotavirus prophylaxis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rotavirus prophylaxis refers to the prevention of rotavirus infection through vaccination, which protects infants and young children from a highly infectious illness that causes stomach and bowel inflammation. The purpose is to protect from person from any severity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Characteristics

3. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

