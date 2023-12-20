Ministers Christmas and New Years Greetings

Minister, Honourable Stanley Festus Sofu

From: The Minister, Honourable Stanley Festus Sofu, Permanent Secretary Dr Melchior Mataki and all staff

To: Governor General His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi and Lady Mary Vunagi;

Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare and Madam Sogavare;

Speaker of the National Parliament, Hon. John Patterson Oti and Mrs Oti;

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Madam Palmer;

Cabinet Ministers;

Leaders of the Parliamentary Opposition and Independent Group;

Members of Parliament;

Constitutional Post Holders;

Provincial Premiers, Provincial Executive members, Assembly Members

Honiara City Mayor, Executive Council and Councillors;

High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions of Development Partner Countries,

International and Regional Organizations, and NGOs

Heads and members of Churches and Faith-based Organizations

All traditional leaders, chiefs and community Leaders within all our Provinces

Youth groups, women groups and children of the Solomon Islands

As we go into the festive season, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude for your continued partnership and support throughout the year.

This year, as we celebrate the spirit of giving and togetherness, we are also excited to share a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability. In alignment with our commitment to environmental responsibility, we would like to remind everyone that the implementation of the ban on single-use plastics is now midway through the grace period.

This decision to ban single use plastics in the country is a testament to our shared values and commitment to a healthier Solomon Islands. By taking this step, we hope to contribute to the global effort to reduce plastic waste and foster a more sustainable future for generations to come.

As we embark on this new journey, MECDM extends its best wishes for a Merry Christmas filled with warmth, joy, and the company of your loved ones.

We look forward to collaborating with you in the coming year as we collectively strive to make a positive impact on the environment and create a more sustainable and resilient environment for all Solomon Islanders.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful festive season and a Happy New Year 2024