MLHS – CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR GREETINGS

Honourable Ismael Mali Avui

From:

The Minister of Lands, Honourable Ismael Mali Avui, the Permanent Secretary, Stanley Waleanisia, Deputy Secretaries, the Members of Land Board and the Commissioner of Lands, Head of Divisions, the Staff of the Ministry and their families.

To:

His Excellency the Governor General, The Honourable Prime Minister and all Cabinet Members, the Leader and Members of the Opposition Group, Leader of the Independent group, All the Development Partners, Stakeholders, Provincial Premiers and Provincial Members, Members of Diplomatic Corps, Private Sector and Business Houses, Chiefs and Community Leaders, Leaders of all Tribes, Land Owners, All Church leaders, Non-Government Organizations, all families, all good citizen of Solomon Islands, overseas visitors and friends.

The Executive, the Staff and Families of the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Survey would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2024. May the advent of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, fill our minds, hearts, and homes with joy, serenity as we joyfully embrace this festive season with peace and happiness.

This year has been challenging for all of us, and it was through the grace, wisdom, guidance, and divine support of God that we successfully navigated those difficulties. We thank God Almighty for He never leave us nor forsake us. To God be the glory great things He has done in our lives and nation.

As we are approaching the end of the year 2023 and stepping into 2024, our Ministry will continue to ensure land dealings are fair, transparent, and impartial according to appropriate and relevant laws of the Solomon Islands. The Land Board and the Commissioner of Lands Office supported by all Ministry Land Professionals will endeavour to achieve excellence in the management and administration of all public land in the interest of the people of Solomon Islands and to strive to be good steward in sourcing and managing Ministry resources. Our professional support always continue to extended to all customary landowners in management of their tribal land resources.

May the profound spirit of the Christmas and New Year seasons bring sweet joy, peace, love, forgiveness, hope to our hearts and homes. Wishing everyone the blessings of God and anticipating a renewed connection in 2024.

IT IS OUR SOLEMN PRAYER THAT GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR BELOVED NATION, SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE.