Multidrug Resistant Bacteria Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The multidrug resistant bacteria market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Multidrug Resistant Bacteria Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multidrug resistant bacteria market size is predicted to reach the multidrug resistant bacteria market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $11.86 billion in 2023 to $12.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to antibiotic resistance crisis, advancements in drug discovery, regulatory incentives, public health initiatives.The multidrug resistant bacteria market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the multidrug resistant bacteria market is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest multidrug resistant bacteria market share. Major players in the multidrug resistant bacteria market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck And Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A.

Multidrug Resistant Bacteria Market Segments
• By Disease: Urinary Tract Infection, Intra-Abdominal Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Clostridium Difficile Infections, Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections, Hospital Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia, Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia, Other Diseases
• By Drug Class: Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Combination Therapies, Other Drug Classes
• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration
• By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global multidrug resistant bacteria market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Multidrug-resistant bacteria refer to strains of bacteria that have developed resistance to multiple types or classes of antibiotics. These bacteria are no longer susceptible to the effects of several different antibiotics that would typically be effective in treating bacterial infections. Multidrug-resistant organisms tend to occur in hospitals and medical care facilities when antibiotics are used for longer than necessary or when they are not needed.

