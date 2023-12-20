WVDOH crews actively treating roads during winter weather event

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has been actively treating roads around the state with salt brine and rock salt since the onset of the winter weather event on Monday, December 18, 2023, and will continue to do so around the clock until the winter storm passes.

“Trucks and drivers have been on standby ready to address roadway conditions hours before the snow began falling,” said Joe Pack, WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Drivers will stay on patrol within their assigned areas, until the storm passes and conditions improve.”

WVDOH and Parkways Authority snowplow drivers are available to hit the roads in 12-hour shifts when snow hits. Statewide, the WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt, and more than 1,000 snowplows to cover all 55 counties. A typical snowplow holds 12 tons of salt, enough to treat about 100 lane miles of road. That’s about a 50-mile stretch of two-lane road, or about 25 miles of four-lane.







All roads maintained by the WVDOH and Parkways Authority fit into one of four priorities and are addressed as the storm conditions dictate. Priority 1 routes include Interstate, Expressway, National Highway System, and all other United States and West Virginia routes. Some Priority 1 routes also include high-traffic county routes. Priority 2 routes are all other school bus routes that are not considered Priority 1. Priority 3 routes are the remaining routes, not including park and forest routes. Priority 4 routes are park and forest routes.



WVDOH reminds drivers to take it slow when there is ice and snow and to be careful near snowplows. If a motorist attempts to pass a snowplow, make sure the plow driver can see the motorist. When a plow is approaching from the opposite direction, pull over as far to the right as is safe.



For the latest updates and information on travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv511.org.





