E-Beam Controller Market is projected to surpass US$615.36 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.43%

The e-beam controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% from US$348.15 million in 2021 to US$615.36 million in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the e-beam controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$615.36 million by 2028.
An e-beam controller is a device that manages and controls the operation of an electron beam system by offering precise control and management of the electron beam. The growing IoT and latest automation technologies are optimizing the usage of semiconductor materials in integrated circuits for various electronic devices which has positively impacted the market demand for e-beam controller systems. Moreover, favorable initiatives launched to bolster electronics manufacturing are further acting as additional driving factors. For instance, India’s domestic electronic goods production increased significantly from Rs. 2,43,263 crores in 2015-16 to Rs. 5,54,461 crores in 2020-2021.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market, propelling the e-beam controller market upwards. For instance, in September 2023, The IAEA Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications Collaborating Centre focused on electron beam applications for food, health, and the environment. October 2023, JEOL Solution for Innovation, a world-renowned leader in electron optics and advanced technology solutions, announced the launch of the JAM-5200EBM Electron Beam-Powder Bed Fusion system at Cumberland Additive, which is located in Neighborhood 91.
The global e-beam controller market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely e-beam deposition controller and integrated electron beam controller. E-beam deposition controllers are anticipated to account for a major share of the e-beam controller market.
The global e-beam controller market, based on industry is segmented into six main categories namely manufacturing, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, packaging, food & beverage, and others. E-beam controllers are widely used in manufacturing sectors which are anticipated to account for a major share of the global e-beam controller market.
Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant share of the global e-beam controller market fuelled by the increasing electronic demand and favorable investments in the semiconductor industry. For instance, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Government of India approved an extensive plan for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in India, with a budget of 10 billion USD. Additionally, the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing nations namely Taiwan and South Korea that are actively investing to enhance their IC production capacity is further augmenting the overall market growth.
The research includes coverage of ACME Technology Co., Ltd, AJA International, Inc., E-BEAM Services, Inc., Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Fil-Tech, Inc., Island e-Beam LLC, Sera Group, Telemark, and VON ARDENNE GmbH are significant market players in the e-beam controller market.
The market analytics report segments the e-beam controller market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o E-Beam Deposition Controller
o Integrated Electron Beam Controller
o Others
• By Industry
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Semiconductor & Electronics
o Packaging
o Food & Beverage
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ACME Technology Co., Ltd
• AJA International, Inc.
• E-BEAM Services, Inc.
• Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
• Fil-Tech, Inc.
• Island e-Beam LLC
• Sera Group
• Telemark
• VON ARDENNE GmbH
