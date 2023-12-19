Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier of the Northwest Territories R.J. Simpson

CANADA, December 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson, to congratulate him on his selection as premier and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Premier discussed how their governments can work together on advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, accelerating the fight against climate change, making life more affordable, and building more homes, faster.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Simpson committed to staying in touch on these and other shared priorities and looked forward to having a constructive relationship going forward.

