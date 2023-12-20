Postpartum Depression Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $36.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%. ”
The postpartum depression market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $9.17 billion in 2023 to $12.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to maternal mental health awareness, research advancements, public health initiatives, increased screenings. The postpartum depression market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%.

The growth in the postpartum depression market is due to the rising number of childbirths. North America region is expected to hold the largest postpartum depression market share. Major players in the postpartum depression market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co..

Postpartum Depression Market Segments
•By Types: Postpartum Blues, Postpartum Anxiety, Postpartum Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Postpartum Panic Disorder, Postpartum Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Postpartum Psychosis, Other Types
•By Treatment: Psychotherapy, Medication, Supplements, Other Treatments
•By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration
•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels
•End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global postpartum depression market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Postpartum depression (PPD) refers to a condition, which is a type of mood disorder that affects some women after giving birth and can remain undiagnosed for long periods of time. It is characterized by feelings of sadness, hopelessness and a lack of interest or pleasure in once-enjoyable activities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Postpartum Depression Market Characteristics
3. Postpartum Depression Market Trends And Strategies
4. Postpartum Depression Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Postpartum Depression Market Size And Growth
……
27. Postpartum Depression Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Postpartum Depression Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

