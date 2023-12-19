When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Racine Danish Kringles of Racine, Wisconsin is recalling 960 units of Raspberry Kringle 14oz with lot code 23299 sold in select ALDI retail stores because the item may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Raspberry Kringle was delivered to select stores in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The product is a 14oz Kringle from Racine Danish Kringles labeled Raspberry that is sold on a red tray with a plastic overwrap. The lot code for the product is 23299 and is located on the back nutritional label just above the barcode.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when a customer discovered that a Raspberry Kringle containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans.

Consumers who have purchased Racine Danish Kringles Raspberry 14oz Kringles with lot code 23299 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Quality Assurance Department or our company President, Chris Heyer, at 262-633-1819, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm CST.