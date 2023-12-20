Livent Stockholders vote to approve the Transaction

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX and TSX: AKE, “Allkem”) refers to the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent Corporation (“Livent”), (“Transaction”).



Further to Allkem’s announcement on 19 December 2023 that the requisite majorities of Allkem shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed scheme of arrangement (“Scheme”), Allkem is pleased to announce that Livent stockholders have now approved the adoption of the Transaction Agreement and the transactions contemplated by it.

The approval by Livent stockholders satisfies a key condition to implementation of the Transaction.

As announced by Allkem on 14 December 2023, the Second Court Hearing to approve the Scheme is scheduled to be held at 2:15 pm (AWST) today (Wednesday, 20 December 2023). Allkem shareholders should refer to Allkem’s ASX announcement “Allkem Shareholders vote in favour of merger with Livent” on 19 December 2023 for further information about key upcoming dates.

This release was authorised by the Board of Directors of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited



ABN 31 112 589 910



Level 35, 71 Eagle St

Brisbane, QLD 4000 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries



Andrew Barber

M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co



Phoebe Lee

P: +61 7 3064 3600 E: Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co Connect



info@allkem.co

+61 7 3064 3600

www.allkem.co

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.