Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ready Mix Concrete Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ready Mix Concrete Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The ready mix concrete market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1162.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Ready Mix Concrete Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ready mix concrete market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $804.58 billion in 2023 to $874.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing population, rise in residential construction, growing demand for high-performance concrete, increasing use of recycled materials.The ready mix concrete market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1162.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the ready mix concrete market is due to the increase in demand for infrastructure maintenance and repairs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ready mix concrete market share. Major players in the ready mix concrete market include Holcim Group, Heidelberg Cement AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Vulcan Materials Co., Martin Marietta Materials Inc3

Ready Mix Concrete Market Segments

•By Type: Transit Mix Concrete, Central Mix Concrete, Shrink Mix Concrete

•By Mixer Type: Volumetric, Barrel Truck Or In-Transit Mixer

•By Delivery Model: On-Site, Off-Site

•By Application: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial Utilities

•By Geography: The global ready mix concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ready-mix concrete is a pre-made mixture of cement, aggregates, water and additives delivered to construction sites for immediate use in various building projects. The use of ready-mixed concrete ensures consistent quality and eliminates the need for on-site mixing, making it an efficient choice for construction projects of all sizes.

The main types of ready-mix concrete are transit mix concrete, central mix concrete and shrink mix concrete. Transit mix concrete is a type of concrete mixture that is pre-mixed in a central plant and transported to the construction site in specially designed trucks. The types of mixtures involved are volumetric and barrel truck or in-transit mixer. These can be delivered through on-site and off-site delivery models for several applications, including commercial, residential, infrastructure and industrial utilities.

