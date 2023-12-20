PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

DECEMBER 18, 2023

On International Migrants Day, we recognize the hundreds of millions of migrants living outside of their home countries. It is imperative that countries expand lawful pathways, protect vulnerable migrants, promote inclusion, and advance policies and processes to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration. The United States is committed to leading these efforts globally.

The United States has led the largest expansion in decades of lawful migration pathways to help vulnerable migrants, refugees, and other displaced persons. We commend other countries that are likewise expanding regular pathways, creating safe options for migrants while respecting national sovereignty and security. Tens of thousands of individuals have benefited from rapid processing and support through the Safe Mobility initiative since its launch in June 2023. We have resettled more refugees than any other country in the world, welcoming more than 3.5 million refugees into communities across the country since 1975. Immigrants make tremendous social and economic contributions that drive our nation’s competitiveness and innovation on the global stage.