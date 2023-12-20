St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Driver's License Criminally Suspended
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009323
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-19-23 at 1728 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South, mile marker 111
VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation, DLS
ACCUSED: Phillip Gaudette
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/19/23 at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along I-91 South, mile marker 111, when they observed a vehicle traveling in a negligent manner, failing to maintain their lane of travel. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Phillip Gaudette of Woodsville, New Hampshire. Investigation revealed Gaudette had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Gaudette was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 1/22/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME(S): 1-22-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court dates and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819