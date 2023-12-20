St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Driver's License Criminally Suspended

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4009323

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12-19-23 at 1728 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South, mile marker 111

VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation, DLS

ACCUSED: Phillip Gaudette

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/19/23 at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along I-91 South, mile marker 111, when they observed a vehicle traveling in a negligent manner, failing to maintain their lane of travel. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Phillip Gaudette of Woodsville, New Hampshire. Investigation revealed Gaudette had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Gaudette was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 1/22/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME(S): 1-22-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court dates and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

