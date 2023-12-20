Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,406 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Applauds Nomination Of Joe Adams For Us Marshal For The Northern District Of West Virginia

December 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the nomination of Joe Adams for U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia.

“I applaud the Biden Administration for nominating Joe Adams to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia. His 25 years of service as a West Virginia State Police Officer, State Trooper, and senior investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations speak volumes about his dedication to protecting the people of West Virginia. As the Chief of Police in Westover, Mr. Adams is a valuable member of their most consequential operations, including drug seizures. I am confident Mr. Adams will take his years of experience and knowledge of criminal justice and hit the ground running. I look forward to working with my colleagues to quickly confirm his nomination."

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Applauds Nomination Of Joe Adams For Us Marshal For The Northern District Of West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more