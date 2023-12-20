Manchin Applauds Nomination Of Joe Adams For Us Marshal For The Northern District Of West Virginia

December 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the nomination of Joe Adams for U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia.

“I applaud the Biden Administration for nominating Joe Adams to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia. His 25 years of service as a West Virginia State Police Officer, State Trooper, and senior investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations speak volumes about his dedication to protecting the people of West Virginia. As the Chief of Police in Westover, Mr. Adams is a valuable member of their most consequential operations, including drug seizures. I am confident Mr. Adams will take his years of experience and knowledge of criminal justice and hit the ground running. I look forward to working with my colleagues to quickly confirm his nomination."