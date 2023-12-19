Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,408 in the last 365 days.

SB816 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to repeal 32.015, 61.34 (3) (b), 62.22 (1) (b) and 62.23 (17) (am); to renumber and amend 61.34 (3) (a) and 62.22 (1) (a); and to amend 23.09 (2) (d) (intro.), 27.01 (2) (a), 27.019 (10), 27.05 (3), 27.065 (1) (a), 27.08 (2) (b), 27.08 (2) (c), 32.51 (1) (intro.), 59.52 (6) (a), 60.782 (2) (d), 62.23 (17) (a) (intro.), 85.09 (2) (a) and 990.01 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: condemnation authority for recreational trails. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb816

You just read:

SB816 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-12-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more