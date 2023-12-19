SB816 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to repeal 32.015, 61.34 (3) (b), 62.22 (1) (b) and 62.23 (17) (am); to renumber and amend 61.34 (3) (a) and 62.22 (1) (a); and to amend 23.09 (2) (d) (intro.), 27.01 (2) (a), 27.019 (10), 27.05 (3), 27.065 (1) (a), 27.08 (2) (b), 27.08 (2) (c), 32.51 (1) (intro.), 59.52 (6) (a), 60.782 (2) (d), 62.23 (17) (a) (intro.), 85.09 (2) (a) and 990.01 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: condemnation authority for recreational trails. (FE)