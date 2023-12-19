Submit Release
SB823 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to create 440.18 of the statutes; Relating to: registration of out-of-state health care providers to provide telehealth services and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/19/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

