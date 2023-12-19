WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to amend 66.1105 (6) (g) 1. (intro.) and 66.1105 (6) (g) 1. b.; and to create 66.1105 (6) (g) 1m. of the statutes; Relating to: extension of tax incremental district lifespan for purposes of housing stock improvement. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb825
You just read:
SB825 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-12-19
