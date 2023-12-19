SB826 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.0307 (7m); to amend 59.69 (3) (a), 59.69 (3) (b), 59.69 (5) (c), 59.69 (5) (e) 7., 59.69 (7), 60.23 (34) (title), 60.62 (6) (a), 61.353 (5), 61.353 (6), 62.233 (5), 62.233 (6), 66.0227 (4), 236.10 (1m) (a) and 236.34 (2m) (a); and to create 60.23 (35) and 60.62 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: town withdrawals from county zoning and the effect of a jurisdiction change on zoning provisions.