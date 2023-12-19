Submit Release
SB828 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to create 995.40 of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility to receive occupational credentials for recipients of deferred action under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (FE)

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

