SB829 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-12-19
WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to amend 165.85 (3) (a), 165.85 (3) (c), 165.85 (3) (cm) (intro.), 5. and 6., 175.44 (1) (b) and 943.13 (4m) (bm); and to create 29.089 (2) (am), 29.091 (2) (am), 29.621 (4) (am), 165.85 (2) (fh), 165.85 (4) (am), 440.26 (3m) (am), 941.23 (2) (am), 948.605 (2) (b) 2e. and 948.605 (3) (b) 5m. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing a tactical emergency medical services professional to carry a firearm in prohibited areas. (FE)
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
