SB817 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to amend 121.91 (7); and to create 121.91 (4) (m) of the statutes; Relating to: a school district revenue limit adjustment for the cost of unfunded state mandates on school districts. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

