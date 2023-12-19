WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to renumber 139.75 (1); to amend 139.76 (1); and to create 139.75 (1d), 139.75 (1p), 139.75 (5u), 139.75 (6c), 139.75 (6g), 139.75 (9w), 139.76 (1e), 139.775, 139.795 and 139.815 of the statutes; Relating to: remote sellers of cigars and pipe tobacco. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb835
You just read:
SB835 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-12-19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.