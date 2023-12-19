Submit Release
SB824 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to create 43.58 (9) and 120.12 (25m) of the statutes; Relating to: requests for restrictions on the availability of library materials, including school library materials.

Status: S - Government Operations

