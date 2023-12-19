Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,400 in the last 365 days.

SB830 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 346.89 (4m); and to create 346.89 (4m) (a) 2. and 346.89 (4m) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: use of cellular telephones in school zones and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb830

You just read:

SB830 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-12-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more