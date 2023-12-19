Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,397 in the last 365 days.

SJR94 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - To create section 7 of article III and section 8 of article III of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin elections and prohibiting voting for candidates of more than one political party in primaries for partisan office (first consideration).

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr94

You just read:

SJR94 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-12-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more