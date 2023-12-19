SJR94 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-12-19
WISCONSIN, December 19 - To create section 7 of article III and section 8 of article III of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin elections and prohibiting voting for candidates of more than one political party in primaries for partisan office (first consideration).
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
