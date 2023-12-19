TOWARDS SYNCHRONISED ELECTIONS WITH PARLIAMENTARY PASSING OF BILLS   

The passing by Parliament last week of amendments to electoral law cement preparations for the 2024 April elections, where elections are to be held on the same day for the National Parliament, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC), Mr Jasper Highwood Anisi, today outlined that the passing on Thursday (14/12/23) of the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Electoral Bill 2023, cements important aspects of electoral reform that are to take voters into the April 2024 elections.

The Commissioners of the SIEC consequently met on Friday, (15/12), with the passing of the two bills and to convene on preparatory work towards the synchronized elections,

Parliament passed the Electoral Amendment Bill on Thursday (14 December 2023) where nine (9) amendments were adopted in preparation for the National General Election (NGE) of 2024.

Parliament also last week passed the Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Electoral Bill 2023, which paves the way for the holding of synchronized elections in April 2024.

The commission will be making further announcements and public awareness on these aspects of electoral reform, and the synchronized elections.

Meanwhile, voters are also encouraged to check the public hearing schedule for the date, time, and venue of public hearing meetings on the objection claims in their constituency. Public hearings into the objection claims are currently ongoing and will end on 23rd December.

Call the elections hotline at 7222200 if you have any questions, and check out the movement schedules at https://www.facebook.com/SIelectoralcommission

For more updates on election activities, follow SIEO’s Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website at www.siec.gov.sb, or message us on Facebook Messenger for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone at 7222200 or landline 21198.

