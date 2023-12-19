RSIPF in Western Province calls for calm during Festive Season celebration

Police in the Western Province appeal to people living in Western Province (WP) to work together to have a crime-free and safe Festive Season celebration 2023..

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent, Mathias Lenialu says, “I want to remind the good loving people of WP from Gatokae to the Shortland Islands to celebrate the festive seasons with care, peace, harmony and unity to ensure that they have and maintain a crime-free and safe Festive Season celebrations.

PPC Lenialu adds: “We must celebrate with the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas is the time for families to get together, to celebrate their achievements, reflection and to celebrate the birth of our lord Jesus Christ the prince of Peace.”

“I urge my good people in WP not to abuse the use of alcohol in your celebration. If you decide to include alcohol in your celebrations, consume it responsibly and do not drink and drive. This also applies to skippers of small boats that will travel between the islands of WP,” says Mr Lenialu.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “Police will mount an operation and will apply zero tolerance to offenders who choose to disturb the peace we expect to experience this festive season. I am calling on my good people from the shores of Gatokae to the Shortland Islands to please celebrate peacefully this festive season.”

“I want to thank you all for working together with police, supporting the work of our police and more especially for your engagement in driving the Crime Prevention Strategy in our communities during this year 2023,” PPC Lenialu says.

