NCPD key safety messages delivered during Western Province Second Appointed Day

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) have conducted awareness talks at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) village during the Western Province Second Appointed (WP) Day recently.

The NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “It is during such events that we are certain we can reach more audiences with our important reminders to ensure citizens know of key safety messages.”

“My team was pleased to have delivered key messages to a good number of people during the WP day. The reminders delivered were always mentioned during our community engagements and also on RSIPF website, RSIPF Facebook page and during our radio programs, says Director Matamaru.

Readers take note of these important reminders as we enter into the 2023 Festive season when excitement often overcomes our judgement.

Road safety.

Drivers

Do not drink and drive

Be considerate to other road users including pedestrians. BE RESPONSIBLE

Do not drive with invalid driver and vehicle license

Always abide with traffic rules

Do not overload vehicles

Pedestrians

Always look both sides of roads before crossing

Make sure to across only when vehicles stop at zebra crossing

Do not allow kids to go across roads by themselves

Sea safety

Let family members know when you leave and when you are expected to reach your destinations

Ensure your canoe/outboard motor and engine are sea worthy and in good condition

Ensure each passengers are issued with life jackets

Check weather update on SIBC and meteorological service before travelling

Skippers do not drink when you are responsible for your passengers’ safety

Always take extra fuel

If weather do not permit continuation of travelling, do take shelter on nearest island

Do not overload outboard motors

Cyber Safety

Always be safe and responsible when using information and communication technology

Keep personal information safe and secure

Be careful accepting new friends on social media

Do not share personal information with strangers

Keep in mind to always respect other individuals when using social media

Beware of scammers

Our NCPD team can be reached on phone 20023 if your community ever host a community event and would like for our community policing team to come deliver awareness talks.

