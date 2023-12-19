NCPD key safety messages delivered during Western Province Second Appointed Day
The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) have conducted awareness talks at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) village during the Western Province Second Appointed (WP) Day recently.
The NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “It is during such events that we are certain we can reach more audiences with our important reminders to ensure citizens know of key safety messages.”
“My team was pleased to have delivered key messages to a good number of people during the WP day. The reminders delivered were always mentioned during our community engagements and also on RSIPF website, RSIPF Facebook page and during our radio programs, says Director Matamaru.
Readers take note of these important reminders as we enter into the 2023 Festive season when excitement often overcomes our judgement.
Road safety.
- Drivers
- Do not drink and drive
- Be considerate to other road users including pedestrians. BE RESPONSIBLE
- Do not drive with invalid driver and vehicle license
- Always abide with traffic rules
- Do not overload vehicles
- Pedestrians
- Always look both sides of roads before crossing
- Make sure to across only when vehicles stop at zebra crossing
- Do not allow kids to go across roads by themselves
Sea safety
- Let family members know when you leave and when you are expected to reach your destinations
- Ensure your canoe/outboard motor and engine are sea worthy and in good condition
- Ensure each passengers are issued with life jackets
- Check weather update on SIBC and meteorological service before travelling
- Skippers do not drink when you are responsible for your passengers’ safety
- Always take extra fuel
- If weather do not permit continuation of travelling, do take shelter on nearest island
- Do not overload outboard motors
Cyber Safety
- Always be safe and responsible when using information and communication technology
- Keep personal information safe and secure
- Be careful accepting new friends on social media
- Do not share personal information with strangers
- Keep in mind to always respect other individuals when using social media
- Beware of scammers
Our NCPD team can be reached on phone 20023 if your community ever host a community event and would like for our community policing team to come deliver awareness talks.
