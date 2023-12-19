Action Against Hunger’s New Emergency Program in the Darién Gap Supports Health and Nutrition of Migrants

December 19, 2023

Colombia Population: 51.3 million

People in Need: 7.7 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 225,008

Our Team: 291 employees

Program Start: 1997

Mobile teams are working to save lives along one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes Action Against Hunger recently launched a lifesaving program in one of the world’s most perilous jungles. The Darién Gap, which lies between Colombia and Panama, has made headlines for its brutal conditions, and many people who travel through it die during the journey. Risks include hunger, dehydration, injuries, illnesses, robberies, and rape. The Darién Gap has been called one of the world’s most dangerous migrant routes. Still, hundreds of thousands of migrants make the trek every year. In fact, migration numbers are climbing drastically. Hundreds of thousands of people from Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti, China, and other parts of the globe cross through Panama with one dream in mind—a better life for their families. Many young people, including children, venture into nearly 70 miles of uncharted wilderness, all in the hopes of finding a life without poverty, conflict, or instability.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Migrants travel many miles northwards in search of better opportunities.

Each year, more and more migrants flee their homes and travel northward. In 2022, nearly 250,000 people traveled through the Darién Gap. According to data from Panama’s National Immigration Service, from January to October 2023, more than 480,000 people crossed through the Darién jungle. The numbers have risen 87% since 2019 and 60% since last summer. Lack of opportunities in host countries and economic hardship are largely driving the migration. In recent weeks, peak numbers of 3,000 people per day have been recorded in the Darién Gap. As migrant numbers reach record highs, Action Against Hunger’s program in the Darién Gap supports the most vulnerable migrants. Mobile teams provide maternal and child healthcare through expert medical and nutrition staff. “We’re focusing on supporting the most vulnerable migrants who cross the Darién Gap, which includes pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as children under the age of 10,” says John Orlando, Action Against Hunger’s Country Director for Colombia. “We’re prioritizing healthcare for pregnant women, new mothers and young children. Many travelers will continue their journey north from the Darién jungle, and our mission is to ensure their health and wellbeing.” Action Against Hunger began responding throughout the region in September, with staff focusing on the highest-risk individuals. To date, the mobile team has provided more than 3,236 primary health consultations, 266 supplements to prevent malnutrition, and ten treatments for malnourished women and children. “We have identified children with chronic malnutrition, stunted children, and children with micronutrient deficiencies or ‘hidden hunger,’” says Angélica, one of the mobile team doctors. Doctors are also supporting pregnant mothers and addressing respiratory infections and skin problems in many patients.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit The number of migrants traveling through the Darién region has drastically risen in the last year.

“We have seen children with respiratory diseases, which creates an additional risk for them to cross the jungle in these conditions,” she says. “The humidity and physical demands will undoubtedly worsen their health conditions.” Marcela, a 26-year-old migrant mother from Venezuela, faced unimaginable perils during her journey. Still, she and her husband chose to cross with their two children to find food, income, and opportunities. “Everyone judges you when they see you with the children, they say you are irresponsible,” she says. “But things are very difficult at home. We didn’t have enough to feed our children for many days, and we were forced to migrate.”

Some families have very little to bring with them on the journey. Still, they embark on the perilous journey to seek safety and shelter elsewhere.