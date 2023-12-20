TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS to Start ULTRAMAN CARD GAME Roadshow in 2024

First game set for release in Japan, North America, China, and Southeast Asia





Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Tsuburaya Productions Company Limited (headquarters in Tokyo) announced at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 (AFA23) that the company will run a series of roadshows showcasing its upcoming ULTRAMAN CARD GAME in global markets in 2024.









AFA23, held from November 24 to 26, was selected as the first event to bring ULTRAMAN CARD GAME to fans and potential business partners. Visitors enjoyed test plays and a live stage show introducing the game.





“This game is designed for all generations, from Ultraman fans to those who are yet unfamiliar with the characters and stories,” said Takayuki Kawai, Deputy Executive Marketing Manager, Tsuburaya Productions. He added, “We hope everyone enjoys ULTRAMAN CARD GAME with family and friends and it serves as an opportunity to learn more about and love Tsuburaya Productions’ works.”





Promotions will begin in 2024. After the launch, scheduled in summer 2024, local and world tournaments are planned for players worldwide. ULTRAMAN CARD GAME is scheduled to launch in Japan, North America, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and select markets in Southeast Asia.





Details and updates on the game are found at:





What is ULTRAMAN CARD GAME?





ULTRAMAN CARD GAME is a trading card game that combines the worldbuilding of the Ultraman series with gameplay and collectability that can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

The cards are designed with high quality artwork to express the appealing elements of Ultraman’s appearance, power-ups, special moves, and type system.

Under the benefit of Tsuburaya Productions, ULTRAMAN CARD GAME is scheduled to be linked deeply with Ultraman related works, services, and live events. The first rollout markets are scheduled to be Japan, North America, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and select markets in Southeast Asia.





Special Collaboration: Shanghai Character License Administrative Co.,Ltd. (SCLA), Zhejiang Kayou Animation Co., Ltd. (Kayou).





About Tsuburaya Productions Company Limited





Founded in 1963 by Eiji Tsuburaya, the so-called “God of Special Effects,” Tsuburaya Productions has created a number of live-action special effects films. The most famous of these, the Ultraman Series, which includes Ultra Q and Ultraman, aired on Japanese TV in 1966. Since then, Ultraman has gone beyond TV to theaters, streaming services, live shows, entertainment parks, and has become available as consumer products worldwide.

Tsuburaya Productions celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023.









