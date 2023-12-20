Introducing Lukin Center's Westfield Location: Premier Mental Health Services Now Accessible in Westfield, New Jersey

Westfield welcomes Lukin Center's latest expansion, setting the gold standard for evidence-based mental health care in the community.

WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A champion in the realm of mental health care, the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy continues its journey of excellence with the introduction of its Westfield location. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Konstantin Lukin and Dr. Paula Yanes-Lukin, the Lukin Center stands tall on its mission of providing compassionate, evidence-based psychotherapy and psychiatry services to the residents of New Jersey.The Westfield branch, much like its predecessors, promises a tailored experience for each patient. Dr. Lukin emphasizes, "At the core of our services is the individual. Each patient is matched with a clinician who resonates with their journey, ensuring the best therapeutic experience possible."Services at the Westfield location span a wide spectrum. From in-depth psychotherapy sessions that explore behaviors, issues, and stressors, to in-house psychiatric services for those whose treatment plans involve medication, the Lukin Center ensures a holistic approach. Individuals looking to understand the brain-based factors influencing their daily life may consider the center’s neuropsych evaluations. Additionally, Lukin Center conducts comprehensive mental health educational sessions through school and community-based programming.But the heart of the Lukin Center at Westfield is its distinguished team:Jamie Scarnaty LSW: Experienced in treating a range of issues like anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, and loss using therapies like DBT, CBT, and play therapy.Samantha Renfree LPC, CCTP: A Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in eating disorders, trauma, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders.Jessica Colucci, LPC: As an Assistant Director of Community Training & Development and a psychotherapist specializing in treating children, adolescents, and young adults with trauma, anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues.Kathryn Malone, LCSW: A psychotherapist specializing in couples counseling and adult mental health, particularly addressing anxiety, depression, chronic illness, and pain.Heather Flaherty, LSW: A psychotherapist experienced in treating trauma, anxiety, depression, and life transitions, with a special focus on sexual assault survivors and LGBTQIA+ issues.Maia Postle, LCSW: Assistant Director of Clinical Operations, Psychotherapist. She uses dialectical behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy to encourage self-compassion and emotional regulation in her clients.Gabrielle Milani, MPH, LCAT- R-D, MT: As an Executive Director and the Creative Arts Therapy Director, she leads community outreach activities, focusing on mental health awareness and engagement.Jeremy Furhman, LPC: A Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in psychotherapy for both children and adults at Lukin Center, employing evidence-based methods to support personal growth and navigate life's transitions.Each clinician at the Westfield location has been meticulously vetted and holds the highest possible certifications in their respective fields. Their varied expertise allows the Lukin Center to provide care across a multitude of specialties, from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy to Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, among others.Residents of Westfield and its neighboring areas can seek support for a diverse range of mental health conditions and concerns, be it addiction, anxiety, trauma, or LGBTQIA issues, to name a few for all ages. The comprehensive nature of the services, paired with the center's commitment to evidence-based care, sets the Lukin Center apart as a beacon of hope and healing.Dr. Lukin shares his enthusiasm about the Westfield location, saying, "Our aim has always been to extend our services to as many communities as possible. With the Westfield location, we hope to touch more lives, offering the compassionate, science-based care that the Lukin Center is known for."About Lukin Center at WestfieldSince its foundation in 2014 by Dr. Konstantin Lukin and Dr. Paula Yanes-Lukin, the Lukin Center has been at the forefront of providing personalized, evidence-based psychotherapy and psychiatry services. Their growth, both in reach and reputation, is a testament to their dedication and commitment.To schedule an appointment with Lukin Center in Westfield, feel free to call (908) 509-8336.