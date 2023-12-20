Maven Collective Marketing Triumphs with Triple Wins at TechBehemoths Awards 2023

Maven Collective’s TechBehemoths Digital Strategy Award 2023 Maven Collective’s TechBehemoths SEO Award 2023 Maven Collective’s TechBehemoths SEO Award 2023

Earning the top spot in not just one, but three categories at TechBehemoths awards is a monumental feat.” — Erica Hakonson, Founder and CEO of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leading Canadian B2B marketing agency, concludes the year on an extraordinary note by clinching three prestigious awards from TechBehemoths. Adding to its extensive list of accolades, the agency has been recognized as the best in Canada for Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Digital Strategy in TechBehemoths' 2023 awards. The triple win at TechBehemoths Awards 2023 is a testament to the agency’s strategic and results-driven approach which consistently delivers outstanding results to clients, and solidifies their leadership in B2B and Microsoft Partner marketing.

TechBehemoths, a globally recognized platform, identifies and honors top-performing tech companies from 32 countries worldwide. The award criteria encompass the 20 most popular IT services, in a strictly merit-based system devoid of paid positions or advertisements.

Erica Hakonson, Founder and CEO of Maven Collective Marketing says: “Earning the top spot in not just one, but three categories at TechBehemoths awards is a monumental feat. It's a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence across multiple digital marketing domains.”

Recently Maven Collective Marketing was named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and was ranked among the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Maven Collective Marketing, named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and ranked among the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, specializes in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. As pioneers in Microsoft Partner Marketing, Maven Collective offers exclusive services such as Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, and innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages.