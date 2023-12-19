Submit Release
City of Arcata Has Upcoming Vacancies on the Planning Commission

City of ArcataThe City of Arcata invites qualified community members to apply for its upcoming vacant positions on the Planning Commission. 

Commissioners and Committee Members are vital community members and experts who help to decide Arcata’s present and future. This is done by providing guidance to the City Council on various topics related to the specific subject matter of the commission or committee. Planning Commissioners also make decisions directly related to city planning and community development in Arcata. 

There are currently two Planning Commission positions becoming vacant on March 30. Each Commissioner will serve a term of four years, ending March 30, 2028. Interested community members must apply for the role by Friday, March 8. 

For more information and to apply, please visit cityofarcata.org/329/Vacancies-Applications or call the City Managers Office at (707) 822-5953.

