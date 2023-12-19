MICROVAST INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Microvast Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of the securities of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVST) between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join the Action.

According to the complaint, in October 2022, the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the “Grant”). Polyaramid is a high-temperature resistant synthetic polymer, and a polyaramid separator is an insulating film used in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries.

On May 22, 2023, according to the complaint, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant and in a call with congressional staff that evening, a spokesperson for the DOE allegedly stated “[t]he department can confirm that it has elected to cancel negotiations and not to award Microvast funds from this competitive funding opportunity.”

On May 23, 2023, the Company’s share price fell $0.80, or about 36%, to close at $1.40 per share.

Then, on November 21, 2023, according to the complaint, J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled “MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle” (the “Report”). Further, according to the complaint, the Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to the reporting by Reuters, but failed to inform investors.

On November 21, 2023, the Company’s share price fell $0.325, or 25%, to close at $0.975 per share on November 21, 2023.

