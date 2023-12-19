Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,397 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court Comments on the Death of Sandra Day O’Connor.

The funeral for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was held in Washington, D.C. today at the National Cathedral. Attendees and speakers included President Joe Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Jay H. O'Connor, Justice O'Connor's son. Justice O'Connor was nominated as the first woman to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981-2006.

Statements From Current and Past Justices of The U.S. Supreme Court Regarding The Death Of Retired Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor may be found in the following link.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/publicinfo/press/pressreleases/pr_12-01-23b 

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court Comments on the Death of Sandra Day O’Connor.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more