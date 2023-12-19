Minister’s statement on major forfeiture of PacNet assets

CANADA, December 19 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement regarding the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office’s single largest forfeiture in the history of the program:

“Today, the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has concluded proceedings that will result in the forfeiture of $10 million from PacNet Services Ltd., a money-service business that was headquartered in B.C. and provided payment-processing services, including to individuals found guilty of or alleged to be running fraudulent scams against vulnerable seniors and other persons in Canada and around the world.

“This is the single largest forfeiture of assets in the history of the civil forfeiture program. I wish to specially acknowledge the work of the Vancouver Police Department which investigated PacNet and referred the matter to the Civil Forfeiture Office, as well as the financial intelligence provided by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) which supported this process.

“I can confirm that we will continue to pursue the forfeiture of assets that are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity and redirect them to community safety and crime-prevention initiatives. This major forfeiture sends a clear message that British Columbia will continue to take decisive action against suspected proceeds of unlawful activity.

“PacNet Services Ltd. will forfeit the $10 million pursuant to a settlement agreement with the director of civil forfeiture, under which there has been no admission or finding of unlawful activity on the part of PacNet Services Ltd. or its principals.”

