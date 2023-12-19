Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,406 in the last 365 days.

New trap tags for commercial lobster and crab traps starting Jan. 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is announcing new trap tags for all commercial lobster, stone crab and blue crab traps beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. After careful review, the FWC selected Sierra Group LLC to make and supply trap tags. For the 2024-25 season, all commercial trap tags will be green and printed with “FWCC,” the season year, tag type and endorsement number (for example, FWCC 24/25 VHI-123456). Tags can be secured to traps by nail, screw or inserting the tail through the circle opening. Those securing tags by nail or screw can remove the tail with scissors, if preferred.   

For questions or concerns relating to shipping or direct vendor support, contact the Office of Licensing and Permitting at 850-488-3641.

For information on current trap regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Trap Diagrams.”

For information on current commercial saltwater fishing regulations in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Commercial Regulations.”

You just read:

New trap tags for commercial lobster and crab traps starting Jan. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more