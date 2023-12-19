New trap tags for commercial lobster and crab traps starting Jan. 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is announcing new trap tags for all commercial lobster, stone crab and blue crab traps beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. After careful review, the FWC selected Sierra Group LLC to make and supply trap tags. For the 2024-25 season, all commercial trap tags will be green and printed with “FWCC,” the season year, tag type and endorsement number (for example, FWCC 24/25 VHI-123456). Tags can be secured to traps by nail, screw or inserting the tail through the circle opening. Those securing tags by nail or screw can remove the tail with scissors, if preferred.

For questions or concerns relating to shipping or direct vendor support, contact the Office of Licensing and Permitting at 850-488-3641.

For information on current trap regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Trap Diagrams.”

For information on current commercial saltwater fishing regulations in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Commercial Regulations.”