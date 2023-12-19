Yolanda Schufford, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Named to Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Class of 2024

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's leading and innovative debt consolidation and resolution organizations, announced Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer Yolanda Schufford has been honored by Ragan Communications as part of its Top Women in Communications Class of 2024 .



Her distinction in the Bridge Builder category celebrates Schufford's successes in the industry that assists consumers with resolving their debt. Moreover, Ragan recognizes her ability to establish meaningful relationships with internal and external stakeholders on behalf of Beyond Finance.

“I am immensely grateful to be honored among these accomplished women who are moving our profession forward,” said Schufford. “This recognition underscores the collective achievements and expertise of women in communications who are paving the way for future leaders and inspiring diversity and innovation.”

Schufford joined Beyond Finance in 2020 as one of its core executives. She oversees government relations, manages lobbyists in key states and develops strategies to protect and encourage good policy for the debt resolution industry. Additionally, she manages external partnerships and leads a team of professionals focusing on external and internal communications for the organization and its clients nationwide.

She remains active in the debt resolution sector as a board member of the American Association for Debt Resolution , the industry’s leading trade organization, and Women of Debt Relief , a nonprofit organization that brings women together in financial services for networking and continuing education.

"Yolanda has been a force in this industry, specifically as she works diligently with lobbyists and policymakers to ensure everyone struggling with debt has an opportunity to move beyond it," said Beyond Finance Chief Operations Officer Lou Antonelli . "It’s exciting to have someone of Yolanda’s stature help us fulfill our mission of moving people beyond debt and transforming their lives."

In her personal time, Schufford works to provide opportunities for others to grow personally and professionally. She leads a ministry that offers a safe environment for women to develop, connect, and progress towards a better future. She is a board member of Mentoring Brother2Brother, a nonprofit organization her husband founded that mentors young African-American men. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

A celebratory luncheon for the honorees will be held in New York City on Feb. 29, 2024, to commemorate this year's accomplished Top Women in Communications Class.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest, most successful, and most influential debt consolidation services organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt resolution programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, it has resolved over $3 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. It has additional offices in Fort Worth, Chicago, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About Ragan Communications

For more than 50 years, Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence to leading communications, HR and marketing professionals via its conferences, webinars, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions.

About Ragan Awards

Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing and employee wellbeing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

