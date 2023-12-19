Capital Power announces conversion results for its Preferred Shares (Series 3)

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPX) announced today that after having taken into account all Election Notices following the December 18, 2023 conversion deadline, in respect of the Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 3 (Series 3 Shares) tendered for conversion into Cumulative Floating Rate Preference Shares, Series 4 (Series 4 Shares), the holders of Series 3 Shares were not entitled to convert their shares. There were approximately 7,157 Series 3 Shares tendered for conversion, which was less than the one million shares required for conversion into Series 4 Shares.



There are 6,000,000 Series 3 Shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CPX.PR.C. Effective December 31, 2023, the Annual Fixed Dividend Rate for the next five-year period has been reset to 6.86000%, which equates to an effective interest rate of approximately 5.5% after including the benefits of the forward starting swap settlement that was put in place for the transaction.

For more information on the terms of, rates and risks associated with an investment in the Series 3 Shares, please see Capital Power’s prospectus supplement dated December 10, 2012 which is available on sedarplus.ca or on Capital Power's website at capitalpower.com.

