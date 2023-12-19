Senator Jay Costa, Representative Abigail Salisbury Announce Over $1.7 Million in H2O and Small Water & Sewer Grants

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Abigail Salisbury announce $1,743,930 in H2O Grants and Small Water and Sewer Grants benefitting their districts.

“Today’s grant announcement is excellent news for the folks who rely on our water infrastructure to bring water into their homes as they go about their lives,” said Senator Costa. “These dollars will help ensure that our water systems keep us safe, healthy and clean. I look forward to continuing to fund projects that improve the lives of our working families.”

“Wilkinsburg residents have a right to rely on proper wastewater management, which is critical to public health,” Representative Salisbury said. “The new funding will ensure that defects identified in the borough’s sewer conveyance system are fully repaired so that residents and small business owners receive the reliable, uninterrupted service they deserve.”

H2O Grant Recipients

The Borough of Wilkinsburg was awarded $593,930 for sewer conveyance system repairs in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County.

Small Water and Sewer Grant Recipients

The Borough of Rankin was awarded $200,000 for the ALCOSAN Regional Trunk Sewer Takeover Repairs project in Rankin Borough, Allegheny County.

for the ALCOSAN Regional Trunk Sewer Takeover Repairs project in Rankin Borough, Allegheny County. Swissvale Borough was awarded $400,000 for the replacement of a dilapidated sanitary sewer line running along Schley Avenue in Swissvale Borough, Allegheny County.

for the replacement of a dilapidated sanitary sewer line running along Schley Avenue in Swissvale Borough, Allegheny County. Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority was awarded $450,000 for the replacement a waterline along Cline Street in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County.

for the replacement a waterline along Cline Street in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County. Forest Hills Borough was awarded $100,000 to rehabilitate the Ashley Court sanitary sewer system in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County.

Funding for these one-time grants comes from COVID-19 ARPA dollars.

