Workhorse Group Expands West Coast Presence, Adding The Truck Shop as its Latest Dealer

CINCINNATI, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today announced it has added The Truck Shop as a dealer, bringing the Company’s total dealer count to nine.



With locations in Washington and Oregon, The Truck Shop expands Workhorse’s dealer network on the West Coast and serves as a gateway to sales in the Pacific Northwest. The Truck Shop has been operating as a one-stop shop for fleet operators in the region for over 44 years and recently built a facility in Portland in anticipation of future electric vehicle demand in that market. In addition to selling vehicles, The Truck Shop repairs and services medium and heavy-duty trucks.

“As we continue to grow our network of dealers across the country, we are excited to add a proven commercial dealer in the Pacific Northwest,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “The Truck Shop is a well-respected partner for fleet operators and has decades of experience operating in the region. With our manufacturing throughput ramping up, we look forward to collaborating with The Truck Shop to sell and service our vehicles to its longstanding customers.”

The Truck Shop Owner Doug Small added: “Partnering with Workhorse is an important step into the future for us. As more fleet operators shift to zero emission vehicles, Workhorse provides the best-in-class trucks that they are looking for. We are proud to be a Workhorse dealer and look forward to working with their team.”

About The Truck Shop

Located in the heart of Washington State and Oregon, The Truck Shop serves Seattle to Portland and beyond. The Truck Shop has always prided itself on being big enough to handle the largest commercial truck fleets & small enough to care for the single owner operator. Every customer is important. The Truck Shop specializes in complete truck parts, state of the art maintenance and commercial truck sales for single delivery truck operations all the way up to tractor trailer fleets. The Truck Shop has the resources and experience to provide turnkey maintenance solutions that allow customers to focus on their business.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

