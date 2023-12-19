LianBio Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer has resigned from LianBio to pursue other opportunities.



In connection with his departure, the LianBio Board of Directors has appointed Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors and member of the LianBio Board of Directors as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Under Yizhe’s leadership, LianBio built a comprehensive cross-border platform for drug development, advanced multiple programs into pivotal Phase 3 trials, developed a commercial launch infrastructure designed to maximize patient access to innovative new medicines, and executed transformative strategic transactions,” said Konstantin Poukalov, Executive Chairman of the LianBio Board of Directors. “I thank Yizhe for his many contributions to LianBio and look forward to partnering with him on his future endeavors.”

LianBio’s Board of Directors will continue to represent the best interests of LianBio and its shareholders and evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company. The Board of Directors expects to communicate an update on the ongoing strategic review in the first quarter of 2024.

