Senator Santarsiero, State Reps Announce $307,414 in Arts & Culture Grants

BUCKS COUNTY — December 19, 2023 — Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with State Representatives Tim Brennan (D-29), Perry Warren (D-31) and Tina Davis (D-141) today announced $307,414 in PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program funds benefitting seven organizations, museums and performance centers in the 10th Senate District.

The awards are as follows:

Artists of Yardley will receive $13,700;

Bristol Riverside Theater will receive $71,653;

Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts will receive $16,718;

Bucks County Childrens Museum will receive $17,522;

County Theater will receive $33,062;

Historic Fallsington, Inc. will receive $10,000; and

James A. Michener Art Museum will receive $80,310.

“Bucks County has a robust and thriving arts community that is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike and contributes to our local economy,” said Senator Santarsiero. “It is no surprise that the impacts of COVID-19 have affected these organizations, and I was happy to support these funds to help with their recovery.”

“The Arts are thriving in and around our communities,” said Rep. Warren. “Artists of Yardley features the work of local artists, and our residents are participants in and patrons of the fine and performing arts and museums in the nearby Bucks County communities.”

Of the funding for Bristol Riverside Theater in her district, Rep. Davis said, “The arts play an important role in our cultural identity, and the Bristol Riverside Theatre has been a local beacon for the Bristol area’s arts scene. I was pleased to see it get this funding.”

Rep. Brennan similarly voiced support for the Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts, Bucks County Childrens Museum, County Theater and Michener Museum, all located in his district. “If you follow me on social media or see me out and about in the district, you know I’m a proud supporter of all four of these institutions – each one enriches our community in its own unique way,” said Brennan. “As Bucks County residents, we’re fortunate to live in such a dynamic region with so much to offer, to both residents and visitors alike.”

The COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR) was created to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts and arts and culture professionals located in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability and recovery of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional information about the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program can be found on the DCED website.

