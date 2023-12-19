Sen. Muth, State Reps. Announce Over $5 Million in Water and Sewer Grants for SD44 Communities

ROYERSFORD, December 19, 2023: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and state Reps. Danielle Friel Otten (D-Chester), Paul Friel (D-Chester), Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) and Dan Williams (D-Chester) today announced that communities across Senate District 44 received more than $5 million in grant funding for water, sewer, and wastewater projects.

The local funding was approved this morning at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The grants, facilitated by the Department of Community and Economic Development were made available through the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA program and the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer Program.

“Investments in infrastructure are so critically important to our communities, our environment, and public health – and this investment of $5 million across Senate District 44 will help so many communities improve and upgrade their water, sewer and stormwater systems,” Muth said. “I am grateful for all of our local government officials for their work in our communities and for pursuing this important state grant funding.”

Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $205.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Projects Program. The following Chester County projects in Senate District 44 received funding through the H2O PA program:

Upper Uwchlan Township Municipal Authority received $1.03 million for the Milford Farms Sanitary Sewer Extension Project which includes the installation of sanitary sewer lines and a pump station.

The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Elverson received $1 million for sewage treatment plant upgrades.

Valley Forge Sewer Authority received $300,000 for a new odor control system, main scum pit improvements and RAS Chlorine system relocation in Schuylkill Township.

Upper Uwchlan Township Municipal Authority received $259,089 to convert Eaglepointe Wastewater Treatment Plant into a pump station and add a force main in the Township.

Act 54 of 2022 also appropriated $105.6 million of ARPA funds to the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer program which assists with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation/repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, and stormwater system projects. The following projects in Senate District 44 received funding through the Small Water & Sewer Program:

Chester County

Caln Township Municipal Authority received $498,958 for the installation of a sewer main along Granger Ln. and Caln Meeting House Rd.

Phoenixville Borough received $313,066 for improvements to its water treatment plant with high service pumps.

North Coventry Municipal Authority received $212,193 to rehabilitate sewer pipe and manholes of its sanitary sewer system.

North Coventry Water Authority received $211,629 for the South Pottstown Area Water Service Line Replacement project which includes the replacement of three mains.

East Pikeland Township received $182,200 for a sanitary sewer line extension on Meadow Ln. in the Township.

The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Elverson received $156,627 for the rehabilitation of their sanitary sewer collection system.

South Coventry Township received $72,580 for the Ridglea Wastewater System Influent Screen Replacement Project and $68,324 for the rehabilitation of the Ridglea Water System Storage Tank.

Montgomery County

Upper Providence Township received $344,250 for the extension of the public sanitary sewer system along Greenwood Ave. in the Township.

Berks County

Birdsboro Municipal Authority received $213,703 for improvements to the Cocalico Rd. pump station.

Union Township Municipal Authority received $144,733 for water meter replacements and meter reading system upgrades.

“These investments are needed to maintain our sewage systems, remove pollutants and repair flooding damage,” said state Rep. Danielle Friel Otten. “As our municipalities work to meet the challenges of higher operating costs, outdated systems and a growing population, I’m grateful to see these funds going toward the necessary upgrades to improve services for local residents.”

“These investments will go a long way to ensure our community has access to clean, safe water and sewer services,” state Rep. Paul Friel added. “I’m always thankful for funding that supports our municipalities as they work to maintain and strengthen our infrastructure.”

“Modernization of our sewer infrastructure is long overdue”, said state Rep. Melissa Shusterman. “These funds will enable necessary upgrades to keep our communities healthy and safe. Additionally, these improvements will reduce the amount of pollutants that make their way into our waterways, helping to protect our environment.”

“Creating and maintaining infrastructure is one of the core functions of government,” state Rep. Dan Williams said. “The state’s funding of these projects is a great investment for our communities and taxpayers.”

For more information on the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA program, click here. And for more information on the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer Program, click here.