Drones Bring Early Holiday Gifts By Flying Needed Medical Supplies to Rural Presidio, Texas

TTUHSC's Dr. Adrian Billings participated in testing the transfer of medical supplies to and from a Presidio clinic.

TTUHSC is spearheading a research initiative focused on developing and integrating drone technology for health care delivery in rural areas. The Matador UAS Consortium was co-developed by TTUHSC and 2THEDGE, LLC.

Presidio County Medical Clinic is located in one of the most remote places in the country.