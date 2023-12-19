Submit Release
Manchin Statement on Sale of U.S. Steel Corporation

December 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the announced sale of the U.S. Steel Corporation (U.S. Steel) to the Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation. 

“This is a major blow to the American steel industry which has been instrumental in making us the superpower of the world and a direct threat to our national security. At a time when domestic manufacturing – including in the U.S. steel market – is facing increased competition from unfair trade, we must be doing everything we can to prevent any further deterioration of American ownership. Today’s announcement of the sale of one of our oldest building blocks, the 122-year-old U.S. Steel, does the exact opposite. I have always said that when we have a level playing field, American workers will win every time. But we cannot have a level playing field while we are dependent on foreign supply chains. I am committed to doing anything I can to protect what remains of America’s steel industry and prevent any loss of good-paying American jobs.”

