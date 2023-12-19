Manchin Announces $1.2 Million For Flood Repairs At Coonskin Park And Big Bend Golf Course

December 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,255,797 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for severe storm and flood damages to Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course. The funding will support repairing the extensive damages to a roadway and embankment at Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf course in Kanawha County.

“I'm pleased that FEMA is investing more than $1.2 million to repair the destruction caused by flooding at Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course in Kanawha County,” said Senator Manchin. “It is vital that our West Virginia communities receive resources like these to rebuild and recover after any storm or disaster comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to deliver for the Mountain State.”