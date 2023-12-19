Locus Technologies Receives Accreditation by Washington Department of Ecology for GHG Verification Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, (Locus) — an industry leader in environmental compliance and ESG software, has been accredited by the Washington Department of Ecology to provide verification services for mandatory greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting. Locus is the first of a select few to receive approval for Washington’s first year requiring verification services.



The accreditation allows Locus to provide verification services for GHG emissions reports, which are now mandatory for facilities in the State of Washington. The verification team at Locus consists of experts in all reporting requirements. Locus’ in-house Lead Verifiers are certified in all reporting types, including general stationary combustion sources, transactions (electricity, fuel, and natural gas suppliers), oil and gas systems, and process emissions.

In May 2021, the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) was signed into law for the state of Washington. The CCA established a state-wide Cap-and-Invest Program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and address climate change. As part of the Program, entities are required to report their emissions and have those emissions verified for accuracy and conformance with the regulation, using accredited third-party verification bodies such as Locus.

“Locus is excited to continue our expansion of GHG services to include verification in the state of Washington, as we have done in California and Oregon since the inception of those programs. We continue our commitment to stay informed on new and updated ESG reporting frameworks, leading with our expert staff and domain expertise. Our years of experience and industry knowledge allow us to provide a vital service, while also leveraging this experience to further expand our ESG software functionality to support these new reporting programs,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus.



Building on over a decade of GHG verification experience, Locus remains the only software provider for collecting, managing, and reporting GHG emissions that is also an accredited verifier.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997 Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, Port of Seattle, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

Locus Technologies’ headquarters is in Mountain View, California.